Shanghai aluminum falls over 7% as coal prices drop

Article content
Shanghai aluminum prices fell on Friday to their lowest in over a month as tumbling Chinese coal prices eased concerns of disruptions to metal supplies and forced selling in some commodities.
The most-traded November aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed as much as 7.6% to 21,500 yuan ($3,361.27) a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 6.
Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.1% to $2,879 a tonne by 0544 GMT, after dropping as much as 5.5% in the previous session.
Article content
China’s thermal coal futures sank about 13%, extending losses since Tuesday when they toppled off record highs, as Beijing signaled it would intervene to cool surging prices to help electricity producers out of a widespread power crunch.
Aluminum has been touted as the base metal most impacted by a widespread power curb in China, the world’s biggest producer of the metal, due to its energy intensive smelting process.
Meanwhile, rising aluminum inventories in China also pressured prices, with ShFE stocks
“Collapsing coal prices in China sent shockwaves across metal markets, leading to some speculative liquidation,” said ING analysts in a note.
Article content
“While speculative activity fueled by the power crunch may cool down for a bit now, there are little signs of easing restrictions for Chinese metals output,” it added.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME copper rose 0.4% to $9,869.50 a tonne, nickel edged up 0.1% to $19,945 a tonne, and lead rose 0.7% to $2,416 a tonne.
* ShFE copper fell 2.5% to 72,340 yuan a tonne, nickel dropped 4% to 150,400 yuan a tonne, zinc shed 4.3% to 24,720 yuan a tonne and tin lost 3.6% to 280,620 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
($1 = 6.3964 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)