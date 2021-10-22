Shanghai aluminum falls over 7% as coal prices drop

Article content Shanghai aluminum prices fell on Friday to their lowest in over a month as tumbling Chinese coal prices eased concerns of disruptions to metal supplies and forced selling in some commodities. The most-traded November aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed as much as 7.6% to 21,500 yuan ($3,361.27) a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 6. Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.1% to $2,879 a tonne by 0544 GMT, after dropping as much as 5.5% in the previous session.

Article content China’s thermal coal futures sank about 13%, extending losses since Tuesday when they toppled off record highs, as Beijing signaled it would intervene to cool surging prices to help electricity producers out of a widespread power crunch. Aluminum has been touted as the base metal most impacted by a widespread power curb in China, the world’s biggest producer of the metal, due to its energy intensive smelting process. Meanwhile, rising aluminum inventories in China also pressured prices, with ShFE stocks up for four straight weeks and social stocks in China at their highest since May 27 of 957,000 tonnes. “Collapsing coal prices in China sent shockwaves across metal markets, leading to some speculative liquidation,” said ING analysts in a note.