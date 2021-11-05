Shanghai aluminum drops to over 4-mth low as supply fears ease

Article content

Aluminum prices fell on Friday, with the Shanghai contract hitting its lowest in more than four months, as rising coal output in China eased worries about the metal’s supply.

Aluminum smelting is an energy-intensive process and China is the world’s biggest producer of the metal.

The most-traded December aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange tumbled as much as 7.1% to 18,535 yuan ($2,895.14) a tonne, the lowest since June 22.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange dropped as much as 1.4% to $2,518 a tonne, its weakest level since Aug. 19.