Shanghai aluminum at lowest in nearly 6 months on higher stocks, weak outlook

Article content Shanghai aluminum prices dropped almost 4% on Wednesday to their lowest in nearly six months, hit by China’s weak property data and rising warehouse inventories. The most-traded January aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined as much as 3.7% to 18,280 yuan ($2,863.00) a tonne, its lowest since May 26. Stockpiles of the metal, widely used in construction, transport and the making of consumer goods, rose to their highest since June 4 at 307,779 tonnes in ShFE warehouses.

Article content Trading inventories of the metal in China hit a six-month high of 1 million tonnes. China’s property crisis worsened on all fronts in October amid deeper contractions in construction starts and investment by developers, data showed this week. A liquidity crisis triggered by debt worries at property giant China Evergrande Group has weighed on investor sentiment towards the vast real estate sector. “The real estate sector land transaction is relatively sluggish, causing a drag on non-ferrous metal-related products,” said Hutatai Futures in a report. Power restrictions during China’s heating season might further restrict aluminum output, but potentially weak consumption from the real estate sector and from the automobile industry due to chip shortage could weigh on prices, it said.