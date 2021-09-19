‘Shang-Chi’ Tops Box Office for Third Week With Few Competitors

Article content

(Bloomberg) — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a Marvel superhero film, dominated the box office for a third straight weekend, benefiting from few new releases from competing studios.

The Walt Disney Co. picture took in $21.7 million in sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated on Sunday. That missed Boxoffice Pro’s forecast of $23 million. So far the movie has generated $320.6 million in global ticket sales, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.”Cry Macho,” a Warner Bros. film by Clint Eastwood, was released on both HBO Max and in theaters this weekend. It brought in $4.5 million, Comscore said. “Copshop,” a movie about a con man starring Gerard Butler, generated $2.3 million in sales in the U.S. and Canada.