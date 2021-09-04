Shang-Chi Director On Bus Fight Scene With Simu Liu

Cretton also opened up about working with the late Allan, a protege of Chan’s who he said added an essential narrative quality to the film’s stunts. “The storytelling that Brad Allan was constantly striving for was exactly what this movie needed. What are the character beats? How does every punch, kick, or twirl move our character forward or tell us something about the conflict between two characters? So that was always the most important thing that Brad was asking, striving for and trying to create.”



Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

In a tribute in the end credits, the film is dedicated to Allan, who died last month.