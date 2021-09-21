“Shang-Chi” Cast On Asian Representation

During an interview with Geek Culture, she said, “Originally, my character had a little red color extension underneath my natural black hair, and we had already shot the film for over a month. And one day, I read an article from Teen Vogue, talking about how Asian female captures in Hollywood films always have some color in their hair to show that they’re rebels, they can fight, they’re tough. And I didn’t want my character to follow that trend.”



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

