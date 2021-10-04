Shamari DeVoe & Claudia Jordan Suggest That They Could Help Boost The Ratings On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

The upcoming season of Bravo’s hit reality show “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” will be quite different with some major changes to the cast. However, two former cast members have suggested that they could be the ones to boost the show’s ratings now that some of the other ladies aren’t returning.

Early Monday, Shamari DeVoe and Claudia Jordan were on Instagram Live having a good ol’ time while they were backstage at a show. While on the live feed, the topic of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” came about as Shamari commented on how beautiful Claudia is.

They both laughed as she said, “We’re like the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ 2.0 baby.”

Claudia then said, “They might want to have us back if they want to bring the fire back. If you want ladies that know how to read.” She then proceeded, “But if ya’ll need some help with the ratings next season because I know it’s been struggling. We just did a show, but maybe we can find time for another show.”

Fans also brought up Phaedra Parks, who is another former castmate of the show, and Claudia started to throw shade at Phaedra by asking if she was still a lawyer and mortician, as she repeatedly said, “win a case.”

Shamari appeared on the 11th season of the show, and Claudia was on the show’s 7th season.

As previously reported, last week, Cynthia Bailey announced that she would be leaving the show after 11 years and said, “Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”

A few days later, Porsha Williams announced that she would not be returning after 10 years, but said she would be making a return to television. “Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon,” she said.

Roommates, would you want to see Shamari and Claudia back on the show?

