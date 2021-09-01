Shakira Rocks Green Velour Shorts With Her Sons & Partner Gerard Pique – Hollywood Life

‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer Shakira rocked a green sweater and matching short shorts while yachting in Spain with her partner and their two kids.

Super Bowl Halftime star Shakira is soaking up the summer sun with her family! The 44-year-old hitmaker was spotted rocking a green velour matching set, featuring a sweater and short shorts aboard a yacht with kids Sasha, 6, and Milan, 8, and partner Gerard Piqué, 34. The foursome were photographed on board a 45ft yacht in Spain on August 31, and Shakira was all smiles as she swept her long, curly tresses behind her shoulders.

The singer was seen snuggling up to her sons, who both wore matching white rashguards, before changing into tie dye blue tees. Meanwhile, her footballer beau put his muscular physique on display as he went shirtless for the outing, wearing nothing but a pair of floral swimming trunks as he tanned on the boat.

The luxury getaway comes just a couple of months after Shakira’s six-year-old mini-me proved he was all grown up as he started surfing lessons. The proud mom posted a photo of his first surf lesson with friends and teachers Kai and Hans. The trio were all smiles as they flashed ‘hang loose’ signs at the camera while wearing their beach gear. The youngster rocked a black Rip Curl wetsuit with blue and yellow detailing, as his long, sandy blonde hair hung over his forehead.

The She Wolf singer rarely shares snaps of her kids, in fact, the last time she gave fans a glimpse into her life with Sasha and big brother Milan was back in August. While she was on a beachy getaway with her family, they spotted a variety of critters, and she jokingly captioned a video, “It seems to me that my family hasn’t seen many crabs in their lives… I’ve got to take them to the beach more often…”

When she isn’t enjoying time with her family, the singer is giving fans some insight into her dance rehearsals, skateboarding and philanthropic efforts. Most recently, she served some serious 2002 vibes when she debuted her new hair makeover! Back in February, she revealed she dyed her long locks bright pink. Fans were quick to note that the Colombian beauty’s bright new ‘do was totally reminiscent of the iconic shade she rocked on the cover of her 2002 album Grandes Exitos. “Voilà!” she captioned a photo showing off her new look. We love it!