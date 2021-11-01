Shakira Recalls Facing Prejudice In Music Industry

“There were many double entendre comments about what it meant to be Colombian.”
During a recent interview with Glamour UK, she revealed what it’s been like for her as a Colombian singer who’s been making hits in the U.S.
“I think I suffered more from other kinds of prejudice, like being Colombian,” she said.
“I remember when I had my first big break in music outside Colombia, there were many double entendre comments about what it meant to be Colombian, and usually associated with drug trafficking, all of that…”
“It’s like, we’re always the joke, it was uncomfortable,” Shakira continued.
The “Shewolf” singer also talked about life with her two sons, Sasha and Milan.
She hilariously recalled a time she took Milan to Barcelona and was attacked by two wild boars, who attempted to steal her purse.
“It’s just crazy!” she said. “I was taking my son, Milan, for a walk in the park and I got him a little ice cream.”
“We sat on one of those park benches and we were just minding our own business. And then two huge wild boars came from the back and ambushed [us] and took my purse!” Shakira continued.
“And I was like, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, my God!’ and screaming, because they were taking it away, with my phone in it, my car keys, everything!”
“Like they could understand me! And people were just watching and they weren’t doing anything!” she added while laughing over the incident.
But thankfully, nobody was hurt. It turns out that the boars just wanted a sandwich that Shakira had for her son in her purse.
“That’s why they were so interested,” she said. “So they took the sandwich and walked away and left my purse. It was wild.”
