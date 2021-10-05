Shakira Defends Decision To Perform At Super Bowl LIV



In 2016, the 49ers player began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and bolster the Black Lives Matter movement. His decision sparked a huge reckoning within the NFL — but not before the league’s owners banned kneeling as a form of protest. The athlete was also effectively blacklisted from the league and has not played in the NFL since 2016. It wasn’t until 2020 that the NFL commissioner finally apologized to Kaepernick for his mistreatment following global protests for Black Lives Matter, but for many people (and reasonably so), the admission of guilt was too little, too late.