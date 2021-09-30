Home Entertainment Shakira Attacked By Wild Boars

“They’ve destroyed everything.”

Right, so Shakira was attacked by wild boars while walking with her son in a park in Barcelona.


Shakira shared a video onto her Instagram story, where, as per the BBC, she said, “Look at how two wild boars, which attacked me in the park, have left my bag.”

“They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it,” she continued. “They’ve destroyed everything.”


Shakira then turned to her son and said, “Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mommy stood up to the wild boar.”


This attack isn’t quite as random as it might seem — wild boars are a growing problem across Europe, with the police getting 1,187 phone calls about boars in Barcelona in 2016. Barcelona’s City Hall website wrote, “Part of the population of wild boars in Collserola have lost their fear of people. Some of these animals are getting increasingly bold and can even become aggressive.”


In particular, boars are drawn to metropolitan environments because of, “increased urban sprawl and the accumulation of enticing waste around city limits.”

Welp, glad Shakira got her bag back!

