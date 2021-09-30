Shakira Attacked By Wild Boars

This attack isn’t quite as random as it might seem — wild boars are a growing problem across Europe, with the police getting 1,187 phone calls about boars in Barcelona in 2016. Barcelona’s City Hall website wrote, “Part of the population of wild boars in Collserola have lost their fear of people. Some of these animals are getting increasingly bold and can even become aggressive.”



Tobias Schwarz / AFP via Getty Images

In particular, boars are drawn to metropolitan environments because of, “increased urban sprawl and the accumulation of enticing waste around city limits.”