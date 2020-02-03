Shakira and Jennifer Lopez celebrate their halftime Super Bowl victory

I still can't get over Jennifer Lopez Y ShakiraHalf-time show of the Super Bowl 2020? You are not the only one!
Feeling the love after tearing down the house with special guests Bad bunny Y J Balvin, the musicians came to social networks to celebrate their momentous performance, which turned out to be the birthday of the singer of "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie,quot;.
"The best birthday present has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for," Shakira wrote. "We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you!" Expressing his gratitude to his partner in the crime, Shakira also gave J-Lo a sweet greeting. "Thank you @jlo for one night that shows how much Latinos have to offer! #SuperBowl."
Meanwhile, Jennifer shared a video of her epic. HustlersInspired entry "Thanks to my amazing team for the most epic halftime I could have imagined. I love you guys so much!
He also published a series of snapshots of the performance and the backstage, including one of her and her 10-year-old daughter. Emme sharing the stage while singing "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot; and "Born In The U.S.A."
"Puerto Rico and Colombia very high today. Many thanks to my coconut Emme, @Shakira, @jbalvin and @badbunnypr." His publication also presented the hashtags "#LatinoGang #GirlPower #BornInTheUSA #LetsGetLoud #ProudAmerican #ProudLatina #ProudWoman #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime,quot;.
Ready to celebrate after her legendary halftime show, Jennifer shared a GIF of herself sliding down the stage and captioned her post, "Sliding into the after party like …"
Marc Anthony He also intervened to praise his performance and that of Jennifer's child. "Emme Daddy is very proud of you," he posted on Twitter along with a picture of the 10-year-old boy from the show. "You are my (heart) and I am always yours."
Also feel super proud Alex Rodriquez, who shared a selfie-style video of himself cheering on his fiance from the field. "INCREDIBLE! YOU CRUSHED IT ABSOLUTELY! Wow, that was so much fun!" He captioned his post. "I'm so proud of you, Jen!"
Before J-Lo headed to the part-time stage of the Pepsi Super Bowl, the former MLB superstar couldn't help talking about her future girlfriend with E! News. "She is really the hardest working human being I've ever met and does everything with such passion and love," he told E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester. "I still feel sometimes that he is still back in the Bronx, that is the passion and love he feels for everything he does."
After sharing that Jennifer had rehearsed for "months and months and months," he added: "The world is going to say," Wow, I wish I had more time with Jennifer Lopez. "
He called it!
