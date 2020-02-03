Shakira and Jennifer Lopez celebrate their halftime Super Bowl victory

I still can't get over Jennifer Lopez Y ShakiraHalf-time show of the Super Bowl 2020? You are not the only one!

Feeling the love after tearing down the house with special guests Bad bunny Y J Balvin, the musicians came to social networks to celebrate their momentous performance, which turned out to be the birthday of the singer of "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML47b2bf822ff09b037488d6ffb4ce079011% %MINIFYHTML47b2bf822ff09b037488d6ffb4ce079012%

"The best birthday present has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for," Shakira wrote. "We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you!" Expressing his gratitude to his partner in the crime, Shakira also gave J-Lo a sweet greeting. "Thank you @jlo for one night that shows how much Latinos have to offer! #SuperBowl."

Meanwhile, Jennifer shared a video of her epic. HustlersInspired entry "Thanks to my amazing team for the most epic halftime I could have imagined. I love you guys so much!