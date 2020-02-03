Shakira and J.Lo are proof that women over 40 can also be hot

Anyone who still has doubts that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are two of the most popular women in the entertainment world right now just need to have seen the LIV Super Bowl halftime show. Last night, in a glorious ode to Latinity, women went through their respective successes with casual feats of athletic dexterity: Shakira's hips still do not lie, and J. dazzled him with the pole movements he had collected on the set of his 2019 success, Hustlers. I am an anti NFL group: solidarity with Rihanna! – But I couldn't help feeling happy (and, let's be realistic, a little excited) watching the presentation for the first time this morning. I am half convinced that Shakira moved his tongue in front of the cameras, much to Fox News, especially for his legions of lesbian fans.

For many spectators, the real surprise of the night was the fact of the age of these women: Shakira has just turned 43 and Lopez is 50. They all tweeted in shock and amazement that a 50-year-old woman could still really look fucking good. this news cycle must have been lost the first time, when López's age (and apparently a paradoxical beauty) became a focal point of coverage around his role in Hustlers. When López went viral last September by wearing the same Versace green dress that, in 2000, inspired the creation of Google Images, to close the designer's show in the spring of 2020, it was due to those recycled assumptions: He is older and still hot! Wow!!!!!

%MINIFYHTML3f757672c7c07f4b5748ad02fac1144211% %MINIFYHTML3f757672c7c07f4b5748ad02fac1144212%

Lopez is not the only star whose age is frequently cited in a strange way when it comes to his appearance. Jennifer Aniston, fresh out of a better professional twist as the star of The morning show, receives the same treatment; Last month, the New York Post spoke to many when it published a story entitled "How Jennifer Aniston looks so damn good at 50." While women face much more pressure to be hot forever (I think of Amy Schumer Day's "Last Fuckable,quot;, like once a week), male celebrities are also doubtfully rewarded for subverting the ridiculous expectation that getting older is becoming uglier. Apparently there are still some people who can't get over that, for example, Jen's infamous 56-year-old ex, Brad Pitt, has been constantly hot for "literally 30 years."

Of course, the most obvious explanation of how these rich celebrities look so good is: They are rich Unlike the rest of us, celebrities employ teams of people dedicated to the only task of keeping their bodies in optimal condition: chefs, trainers, stylists, facials and, yes, plastic surgeons. In fact, it is part of your job to be conventionally handsome. If so many people are constantly surprised that millionaires manage to look "good for their age," whatever that means, what does that say about the attitudes of our culture about ordinary people between fifty and sixty?