Shakira & # 39; s & # 39; Whenever, Wherever & # 39; rules iTunes Top 100 almost two decades after launch

Days after heading the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez, the Colombian superstar also sees her songs, & # 39; Hips Don & # 39; t Lie & # 39 ;, & # 39; Waka Waka & # 39; and & # 39; She Wolf & # 39; Uploading download countdown.

ShakiraThe hit "Whenever, Wherever" has conquered the iTunes Top 100 list 19 years after its release.

The Colombian superstar performed a fragment of the song during her part-time Super Bowl performance on Sunday, February 2, and it seems that it was enough to take the song to the download countdown.

Shakira's songs "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie", "Waka Waka" and "She Wolf" have also risen to the top 10, thanks to their performance, along with Jennifer Lopez, in Miami, Florida.

Pop superstar J.Lo and her special guests. Bad bunny Y J Balvin We have also experienced an increase in sales on Spotify.

Shakira's "Empire" and "She Wolf" increased by more than 900 percent in the hours after the Super Bowl, while Lopez's "Get Right" and "Waiting For Tonight" interest increased by more than 680 percent.