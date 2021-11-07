Shailene Woodley ‘Supports’ Aaron Rodgers Amid Anti-Vax Controversy – Hollywood Life

Shailene Woodley ‘is not listening to the online chatter’ about her fiance Aaron Rodgers after he tested positive for COVID and admitted he is unvaccinated.

Shailene Woodley, 29, is standing by her fiance Aaron Rodgers, 37, despite the controversy he’s been receiving for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. The Green Bay Packers player recently tested positive for the virus and later claimed to be the victim of “woke mob” and “cancel culture” after the public found out he chose not to get vaccinated against the pandemic, despite telling a reporter he was “immunized” in Aug. The actress is apparently not letting any of it bother her or affect their romantic relationship.

“Whatever side of the spectrum you are on when it comes to Aaron and his anti vax stance and how he is seeking other means of immunization as he calls it, the one person that has his back is his fiancé who has been known to have her own unique ways of seeking health alternatives,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Some friends thought that Shailene would be horrified over the drama and even be mad at him, but she is not listening to the online chatter, and she is avoiding getting mixed up with everyone that is against them and Aaron’s stances on it all. As of right now it is causing zero strain in their relationship as she has decided to put her full support towards the man she loves.”

Shailene’s support comes in the midst of Aaron defending himself and his choice to not get vaccinated. “What about my body, my choice? What about making the best decision for my circumstance?” he said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, while adding that he’s “not an anti-vax flat earther,” but a “critical thinker.” He also explained that he spoke to “medical professionals” and did his own research. “For me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason … I consulted a good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast,” he confirmed.

Some of the criticism Aaron’s been receiving has to do with the different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated NFL players. Since announcing he was “immunized” in Aug., he’s been seen walking around stadiums without a mask despite the rule requiring those who chose not to get the vaccine to wear a mask at all times. He’s also conducted in-person interviews even though other unvaccinated players have been doing theirs virtually.

While Aaron continues facing scrutiny from the public, he and Shailene, who started dating in 2020, have been spending time apart due to their busy careers but he insisted it’s a good thing as they prepare for their future together, in a recent interview. “It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it’s going to be a good thing,” he told Haute Living magazine. “Her work was shut down for an entire year [during the coronavirus pandemic], and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

The lovebirds confirmed their engagement in Feb.