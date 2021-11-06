Shailene Woodley Shares Post, Aaron Rodgers COVID Backlash

*Looks up astrology meanings.*
Although he did not mention her, Shailene’s name started to come into the conversation — as the pair have been engaged since late 2020. Some blamed her for Aaron’s decision not to get vaccinated, a take which others criticized for being misogynistic — as Aaron is responsible for his own actions.
Amidst the online discussion, Shailene reportedly shared a quote to her Instagram story that read, “Calm Seas May Bring You Peace, But Storms Are Where You’ll Find Your Power.”
Shailene then shared a post about expectations from partners from an astrology account with the word “yep.” The caption of the post itself reads, “Venus enters Capricorn today; time to raise your standards.”
The two may very well not be physically together right now, as Aaron previously said that the two would be spending some time apart during the NFL season. Also, Shailene is working on other projects.
Please just get vaccinated, people.