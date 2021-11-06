Shailene Woodley Shares Post, Aaron Rodgers COVID Backlash

*Looks up astrology meanings.*


Santiago Felipe / Getty Images, Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, appearing on a talk show on Friday to cite a number of false statements against getting the vaccine — and complaining about the “woke mob” coming for the unvaccinated.


Grant Halverson / Getty Images

Although he did not mention her, Shailene’s name started to come into the conversation — as the pair have been engaged since late 2020. Some blamed her for Aaron’s decision not to get vaccinated, a take which others criticized for being misogynistic — as Aaron is responsible for his own actions.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

For context, Shailene previously said in 2013, “I make my own medicines; I don’t get those from doctors.” It’s not clear whether she is currently vaccinated.

Amidst the online discussion, Shailene reportedly shared a quote to her Instagram story that read, “Calm Seas May Bring You Peace, But Storms Are Where You’ll Find Your Power.”


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Shailene then shared a post about expectations from partners from an astrology account with the word “yep.” The caption of the post itself reads, “Venus enters Capricorn today; time to raise your standards.”


Shailene Woodley / Via Instagram: @shailenewoodley

Shailene is a Scorpio, so she wants her partner to “be able to spend extensive periods of time apart while remaining obsessed with them.” Aaron is a Sag, so he wants his partner to “let them roam.” 

The two may very well not be physically together right now, as Aaron previously said that the two would be spending some time apart during the NFL season. Also, Shailene is working on other projects.


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Please just get vaccinated, people.

