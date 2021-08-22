Sha’Carri Richardson Says She Loves Supporting Successful Women ‘No Matter What The Flag Is’

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

On Saturday, Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track to run in Prefontaine Classic Women’s 100M Race and although she placed last in the race, a lot of the focus was on her post-race. Shortly after the race, she had given an attention grabbing interview. However, she followed up with another interview where she showed love to the ladies she competed against.

While in the press area, Sha’Carri spoke with more reporters and made it clear that she supports all women, regardless of the flag they’re representing. She said, “At the end of the day, no excuses, not at all. It’s time to get back in the lab and do what it is I need to do. Congratulations to the women that won. I love women, no matter what the flag is, no matter what brand you wear. I love successful women, and I hope that they continue to be just as successful as they’re doing and continue to thrive in their careers…but I’m definitely going to thrive, I’m definitely going to continue to show the world why I’m that girl.”

Sha’Carri also spoke on the importance of having confidence in yourself in spite of setbacks, and said, “Just having that confidence you have to believe in yourself before you expect anybody else to believe in you. So you have to have that confidence in you and sturdy, meaning because the world can be a foul place. So if you don’t have it within yourself when you step out into the world knowing that the world isn’t all peaches and cream then the world is going to get to you.”

Andrew Haubner, the journalist who captured the moment, also noted that she apologized for the NBC interview she gave when she was fresh off of the track. He said, “She held herself accountable and apologized for the post-race interview on NBC.”

As we previously reported during the interview, she addressed her critics and said, “You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all that s**t you want, ‘cause I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth fastest woman in this game, ever! And can’t nobody ever take that from me. Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they’re not done seeing me yet.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley

