Sha’Carri Richardson Gives Fiery Post-Race Interview After Finishing Last Against Jamaican Olympic Team: ‘Count Me Out If You Want To’

Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to track and field Saturday, facing off against the Jamaican Olympic team that swept the Tokyo Olympics.

Racing for the first time since her suspension for marijuana use–which caused her to miss out on competing in the Olympics–Sha’Carri’s much anticipated return was met with disappointment after she finished last in Nike’s Prefontaine Classic–Women’s 100 meter race.

Jamaican gold medalist Elaine Sherah-Thompson clenched first and set a personal best in the race while her fellow Jamaican Olympic teammates finished second and third.

As the Jamaican Olympic team swept again, reporters focused on Sha’Carri, who gave a post-race interview after placing ninth.

She celebrated her own return to the sport and expressed she was not down about her loss.

“It was a great return back to the sport,” Sha’Carri Richardson said. “I wanted to be able to come and perform having a month off, dealing with all I was dealing with. I am not upset with myself at all. This was one race. I’m not done.”

Then Sha’Carri addressed her critics.

“You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to,” she said. “Talk all that s**t you want, ‘cause I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth fastest woman in this game, ever! And can’t nobody ever take that from me. Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they’re not done seeing me yet.”

You can watch the race and Sha’Carri’s post-race interview below:

Shortly after the race, Sha’Carri began to trend on social media. Some celebrities celebrated the Jamaican sprinters’ victories while others shared words of encouragement for Sha’Carri.

As Sha’Carri continued to trend, officials with the Prefontaine Classic reported that she had withdrawn from the 200-meter race that day.

What are your thoughts on Saturday’s race? Let us know!

