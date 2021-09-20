Sex Education fans are rooting for a new couple after binge-watching season three

Sex Education fans have a new favourite on-screen couple, in the wake of the newest season being released to Netflix on Friday (15 September).

The comedy-drama follows the lives of a group of teenagers as they grapple with issues of identity and sexuality, against the backdrop of the fictitious Moordale High.

After the events of season two— plotlines of which included a raunchy aliens-meets-penis musical, a campus-wide chlamydia outbreak, and Otis Milburn’s (Asa Butterfield) confessional voicemail for his two-season love interest Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackay) – the third season opens with a montage scene that left fans feeling overwhelmed.

One user wrote: “I’M SORRY BUT THE OPENING SCENE OF EPISODE 1!? I’M FINISHED”.

Another viewer commented that it wouldn’t be a Sex Education opening scene “without a bunch of people f****** every which way till Sunday”.

On the subject of shocking opening scenes, the first few minutes of episode three really riled people up.

While some said the scene was wholly unnecessary and even a bit out of character for the show, others felt compelled to tweet trigger warnings.

Fortunately for the Sex Education writers, they had a card (or two) up their sleeves.

The surprise pairing of Otis Millburn with Moordale’s resident queen bee, Ruby Matthews (Mimi Keene), has been one of the highlights of the new series, fans have decided.

One user tweeted: “I know Maeve and Otis will possibly be endgame but Otis and Ruby chemistry though.”

Some even argued that Ruby “carried the entire season”.

In addition to Ruby, Adam Groff (Connor Swindells), his on-screen father, Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie) and Lily (Tanya Reynolds) emerged fan favourites in the third season.

Meanwhile, Moordale’s new head teacher Hope Haddon (played by Jemima Kirke) emerged as the new series villain. Her regressive stance on education reminded some of the evil Dolores Umbridge from the Harry Potter franchise.

The general consensus appears to be that despite the occasional missteps, Sex Education season three has surpassed expectations with its third season.

You can read a full review for the “cringingly honest” series here.