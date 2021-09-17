Sex Education Cast Plays Who’s Who

To celebrate the season’s release, we had the cast — Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Mimi Keene, Dua Saleh, and Jemima Kirke — sat down to play a delightfully sweet game of who’s who.
We found out who’s most likely to break character on set…
…and who’s most likely to break out into song.
We even found out who the biggest prankster on set is!
But it doesn’t just end there — Asa shared his go-to prank with the cast.
And be sure to watch Season 3 of Sex Education, which is streaming on Netflix now!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!