“Sex Education” Cast Behind-The-Scenes Moments

Bradly Lamb
“I’ve never sucked the head before.” —Asa Butterfield

1.

First, when Asa Butterfield shared his very sneaky go-to prank that literally only involves a bottle of water:

2.

When Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa just couldn’t get over Asa’s innate adorableness:

3.

When Asa, Ncuti, Emma, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, and Connor Swindells proved, once and for all, that they cannot draw…even if their lives depended on it:

4.

When Connor and George Robinson swung by the costume department and chose chaos:

5.

When Asa made this accidental NSFW joke while eating crawfish, and Ncuti and Emma couldn’t stop laughing:

6.

When Alistair Petrie gave off major dad energy with his top-notch camera skills:

7.

When Tanya Reynolds revealed where her absolute favorite place to be on set was and why:

8.

When Ncuti exposed Asa for stealing Kate Herron’s popsicle and Doreene Blackstock just sat back and watched the chaos unfold:

9.

When Ncuti went in for a fist bump and Asa just slapped it:

10.

When Mimi Keene and Asa revealed they had little on-set karaoke sessions:

11.

When Emma and Asa took a little midday stroll through the Moordale set:

12.

When Asa taught his onscreen mom Gillian Anderson how to floss like a pro:

13.

When Emma — who looks very similar to Margot Robbie — joked about a past interview where Asa said his celebrity crush was Margot Robbie:

14.

When Chinenye Ezeudu shared her biggest (and most iconic, TBH) acting inspiration:

15.

When Asa strutted his stuff for Ncuti and everyone else behind the camera:

16.

When Ncuti got just a tiiiiiiny bit too into his game of Mario Kart:

17.

And finally, when the cast gave it up for the real star of Season 3, Goat:


