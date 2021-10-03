“Sex Education” Cast Behind-The-Scenes Moments

“I’ve never sucked the head before.” —Asa Butterfield
2.
When Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa just couldn’t get over Asa’s innate adorableness:
3.
When Asa, Ncuti, Emma, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, and Connor Swindells proved, once and for all, that they cannot draw…even if their lives depended on it:
4.
When Connor and George Robinson swung by the costume department and chose chaos:
5.
When Asa made this accidental NSFW joke while eating crawfish, and Ncuti and Emma couldn’t stop laughing:
6.
When Alistair Petrie gave off major dad energy with his top-notch camera skills:
7.
When Tanya Reynolds revealed where her absolute favorite place to be on set was and why:
8.
When Ncuti exposed Asa for stealing Kate Herron’s popsicle and Doreene Blackstock just sat back and watched the chaos unfold:
9.
When Ncuti went in for a fist bump and Asa just slapped it:
10.
When Mimi Keene and Asa revealed they had little on-set karaoke sessions:
11.
When Emma and Asa took a little midday stroll through the Moordale set:
12.
When Asa taught his onscreen mom Gillian Anderson how to floss like a pro:
13.
When Emma — who looks very similar to Margot Robbie — joked about a past interview where Asa said his celebrity crush was Margot Robbie:
14.
When Chinenye Ezeudu shared her biggest (and most iconic, TBH) acting inspiration:
15.
When Asa strutted his stuff for Ncuti and everyone else behind the camera:
16.
When Ncuti got just a tiiiiiiny bit too into his game of Mario Kart:
17.
And finally, when the cast gave it up for the real star of Season 3, Goat:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!