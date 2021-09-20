Sex Education Asa Butterfield And Ncuti Gatwa Interview

10. Do you each have a Sex Education scene that you are most proud of?

Ncuti: Otis and Eric at the dance I really love for a number of reasons. I love whenever they find each other again after a fight or something. That’s beautiful. Then, just the headspace that Eric was in at the time is special. It’s Eric returning to his confidence, returning to who he is, and how he dresses. I love that very much. It’s hard to say we’re proud of something because it’s Laurie [Nunn, the creator] who has written it.

I love the fact that she’s incorporated Eric’s culture and she celebrates that. She doesn’t demonize it either or paint it as homophobic or anything like that. She’s celebrating it and also showcasing the nuance of Eric’s identity and culture. I think that’s something I’m very proud of. In terms of the whole show, I think each character Laurie has drawn to be so nuanced and have light and dark in them. That’s something I’m quite proud of to be apart of.

Asa: Yeah, I think that’s one of the reasons this show really stands up is because all of its characters — lead characters and secondary characters — have such a story and such depth, importance, and a message that we can learn from. Also, there’s a lot of characters that are representative of someone or a community or a culture. That’s really hard to do especially without it feeling forced. I think Laurie does a great job of making it feel a real part of this world in Moordale.

Ncuti: I completely agree. One thing that stands out to me in Season 3 is how much the supporting actors make the show. I really feel like they are the heart and soul of Sex Education. From the kids to the adults. All the supporting characters add such an interesting element and add such energy.

11. How was it filming Season 3 during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Asa: It was pretty smooth. We got really lucky. We obviously took a lot of precautions and Netflix really provided us with a safety net of having tests all the time and having all sorts of things in place. It meant that our job as actors didn’t change all that much. We kind of preserved the feeling of the show, which is quite an intimate, personal, and connected show. It would have been tricky to do that if we didn’t have all these safety measures in place.

Ncuti: We were definitely so grateful to have a job to go into and we were so lucky that we were just kind of full steam ahead. We didn’t halt production at any point, like shout out to production and to Netflix for being able to control everything so well. We really just kept going without any breaks. One thing was, we are such a close cast and I’m just used to being able to walk into Asa’s house, take food and go, or walk into Kedar’s house.

We’re very used to doing that kind of thing, and then you just weren’t able to do that. You also had to be two meters apart at all time. It just wasn’t as “fun” because we weren’t able to have the vibe that we normally have. But, we got through it and out of all the jobs to have during a pandemic, acting is not the hardest.

Asa: We delayed Season 3 a bit, but not quite that much. We were one of the first shows to go back during the pandemic and yeah, we’ve really filmed all three seasons back to back.