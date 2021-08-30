Severe heat, drought slash canola crop harvest to smallest in 9 years

Canada’s canola crop was supposed to be big this year with record-high prices spurring farmers to boost acreage to a three-year high

The world’s biggest canola grower expects to harvest its smallest crop of the oilseed in nine years after high temperatures and drought slashed yields.

Canada is expected to harvest 14.7 million metric tons of canola this year, down almost a quarter from the prior year and its lowest since 2012, Statistics Canada said Monday in a production report. Wheat output is forecast to plunge to a 14-year low.

The forecast marks a turnaround from earlier expectations in the planting season. Canada’s canola crop was supposed to be big this year with record-high prices spurring farmers to boost acreage to a three-year high. July’s severe heat wave, however, brought drought to large parts of the country and pared yields. The expected drop in grain and oilseed supplies comes as consumers feel the impacts of food inflation from rising prices.

Wheat production is forecast at 22.9 million metric tons, down 35 per cent from last year and the lowest since 2007 due to lower anticipated yields and less harvested area. The drop is largely attributable to spring wheat, which has been hurt by drought in Western Canada.