‘Seventeen Again’ Castmates Tia Mowry & Mark Taylor Reunite For New Film

When they said, “things get better with time,” we can all agree when it comes to actor Mark Taylor, they hit the nail on the head with that quote. The actor has been fine for years, and it seems like he’s aging in reverse. Mark captured many women’s hearts over twenty years ago when he starred in the iconic movie ‘Seventeen Again,’ and his recent link up with castmate Tia Mowry is making women fall in love with him all over again on this Throwback Thursday!

Earlier today, Tia shared photos of the two on what appeared to be a movie set. She revealed that Mark and she were reunited to work on a holiday film for Lifetime Networks. She captioned the post, “Talk about a #tbt! Who remembers ‘17 again?’ We are back together working on a movie for @lifetimetv!” She continued, “I think @therealmarktaylor7 must have gotten a hand on that magical soap! This dude doesn’t age!”

Fans of the movie, which also started her siblings, Tamera Mowry Housley and Tahj Mowry, know how important the soap’s role was! It helped Tamera and Mark’s characters change their appearance to resemble their 17-year-old selves. Nearly 5000 people commented on Tia’s post saying that Grandpa Gene, aka Mark, has been aging like fine wine and were blown away with his appearance. One commented, “Still the finest grandpa in history. There has never been another.” Another complimented Tia as well on her appearance. “They both haven’t aged a day.”

Tamara also left a comment in support of her twin’s new gig. It’s unclear when the movie will be dropped on Lifetime, but it is a Christmas film. Hopefully, it comes out this December. Roommates, are you excited to see the two reunited on screen?

