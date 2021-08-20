Sets Sight on Leading the Market By BTC Peers

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Binamon To Release Its First Play-To Earn Game on August 28: Sets Sight on Leading the Market



A report by VentureBeat revealed that blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are turning gamers into investors. With a closer look, you will discover that the report is not far from the truth. The advent of blockchain technology and NFTs has revolutionized the concept of gaming as we know it. To give you an idea of the massive growth happening in the gaming industry, within the first half of 2021, blockchain gaming companies raised almost half a billion dollars ($476 million).

Blockchain gaming projects like Binamon are out to revolutionize online gaming. Recently, Binamon came to announce the release date for its first play-to-earn game.

The Binamon Play-to-Earn Game

Imagine playing a game you enjoy and getting paid in the process. This is certainly enabling the next generation of gaming. On August 28, 2021, Binamon will launch its play-to-earn game for the general public to be part of it. It will be simple and rewarding for gamers to play, enjoy, and earn money in the process. With Binamon NFTs already selling for $50 thousand, the play-to-earn game is coming out at the right time.

Many notable influencers in the industry already tested the Binamon game, and they have given it a rating of 8.5/10. For a blockchain-based game, this rating places the Binamon play-to-earn game in the same category and level as Axie Infinity, the first NFT-based game to reach $1 billion in sales. However, Binamon currently has a market cap of $15 million. This is a pointer that the game is off to a good start.

The Binamon play-to-earn game combines adventure, speed, and ability in an engaging road where gamers kill monsters. To destroy any monster, the player will use a determined element combination. Once a monster is killed, the player will receive a reward for his/her contribution or effort. This reward can be exchanged for real cash. Players will earn better and more rewards as they advance further in the game.

To be eligible to play the Binamon game, you need to have a monster NFT. Unlike what is obtainable with Auxie Infinity, the amount Binamon token in circulation is very low. This is because the tokens are burned every time an NFT is created, and the fixed supply of the currency ensures that the rarity is high.

The Binamon Token (BMON)

BMON is a deflationary token; therefore, the token and Binamon NFTs are expected to increase in value in the long run. There have been some NFTs in the Binamon universe sold for over $50 000. This is because the more powerful the monsters are, the better the rewards that will be accrued to the owners. Completely created in Unreal Engine and associated with Catness Game Studios, one of the most leading video game companies in Europe, Binamon play-to-earn game is undoubtedly on the right track.

Overview of the Binamon Ecosystem

Binamon is an NFT-based, blockchain-driven online gaming platform. It is a complete gaming metaverse of digital monsters where players will have to battle and defeat monsters to earn BMON token rewards. On the platform, gamers will have to open their Binamon packs to reveal their Binamon. They can use the Binamon to play the games, trade them, or alternatively stake them to earn BMON tokens. Players can also pit their Binamons against other players for a chance to earn Binamon tokens.

Gamers can also stake their Binamons, sit back and relax as they earn passive income on their staked Binamons. Since its inception, more than $1.5 million worth of Binamons have been earned by players, over 280k Binamons created, and more than 47k BMON token holders.

