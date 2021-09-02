Seth Rogen Just Debuted A Totally Different Hairstyle

“New hair, same smoldering look.”
Seth Rogen‘s aesthetic has changed somewhat since the early days of his career, but his hairstyles tend to be pretty consistent.
That’s mostly to say, the actor and comedian is clearly a big fan of big hair. Slightly disheveled, au naturale locks — usually with a beard and mustache to match — are part of his signature look.
Even when Seth started to trim down his facial hair, he continued to embody this eccentric professor vibe.
So, when he debuted a completely different, polished buzz-cut and dusty grey color on Instagram yesterday, the transformation caught people’s attention.
“New hair, same smoldering look,” he captioned a selfie that revealed his new ‘do.
His social media followers were all about the style update, and took to the post’s comments section with compliments and fire emojis.
It isn’t clear if Seth’s hair makeover was a personal choice or a professional one, but either way, I’m a fan. What do you think? LMK in the comments below.
