Seth Rogen Inventing A Rolling Tray Funny Reactions

Seth Rogen, if you read this, I’m free on Thursday and would love to have a pottery lesson (on Thursday, when I am free).
OK, I don’t actually know if that’s his whole goal or whatever, but it does sure seem like it! I am not exaggerating when I say he and his wholesome, newfound pottery-making skills keep me going!
The 39-year-old multi-hyphenate seems to outdo himself every time, and — as someone who has tried her hand at 3D art and failed spectacularly — it’s clear he has a boatload of skill. Which is cool. And hot. And amazing. And hot.
Which brings me to his latest creation: a custom-made rolling tray complete with different stations for making and smoking a joint! Seth captioned the (scorchingly hot) video with a simple, “I invented a rolling tray.”
And I’m not the only one who lost their minds about this video!
A terrible pun, I must say, but true nonetheless!
Meanwhile, others were beyond impressed at his rolling speed.
As you may know, the actor-comedian-writer-producer extraordinaire cofounded his Canadian-based cannabis company, Houseplant, in 2019. Earlier this year, it opened to U.S. markets.
In a May 2021 cover story with GQ, Seth said he and his wife Lauren Miller joined a studio more than two years ago and now boast several pottery wheels in their at-home garage space. And, over the course of the pandemic, he found that pottery — and the ability to make custom ashtrays and paraphernalia — had a therapeutic effect on him.
Well, there you have it. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be spending the rest of my day(s) thinking about Seth and his little humanity-saving vases. (And also the embarrassing lengths I would go just to see him make one at his pottery wheel.)