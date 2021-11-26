Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Seth Rogen Faces Backlash For Downplaying Car Theft

by Bradly Lamb
“It’s called living in a big city.”

Seth Rogen is still facing backlash over his response to a YouTuber’s experience with auto theft earlier this week. Days after he commented on the break-in, Seth’s name continued trending on Twitter as users called out the actor’s conspicuous privilege.


David Livingston / Getty Images

For those not already privy to the details of this social media exchange, here’s what happened: Casey Neistat, who once operated a namesake YouTube channel that found huge success on the platform, tweeted Wednesday to inform followers that his family’s “cars got robbed” somewhere in Los Angeles. People are now saying Seth downplayed the anecdote in his reply.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images, Rich Fury / Getty Images

“Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha,” Seth wrote. “It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable [in the car]. It’s called living in a big city.”

@Casey @LAPDWestLA Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city.


@Sethrogen / @Casey / Via Twitter: @Sethrogen

Casey took issue with Seth’s response. The YouTuber said he was angry and felt “violated,” before explaining that decorations for his young daughter’s birthday party were initially stolen from the vehicle.

@Sethrogen @LAPDWestLA i didn’t get any treats. he just took the decorations for my daughters 7th birthday party and left bloody hand prints. serious question; how did you get your car broken into 15 times?


@Casey / @Sethrogen / Via Twitter: @Casey

It’s definitely worth noting that, while burglaries are serious and — depending on their severity and the subject’s financial standing — potentially devastating, the language that Casey used in his tweet didn’t sit right with everyone.


Presley Ann / Getty Images for dick clark productions

Writer Roxane Gay commented, “Third world shithole riddled with crime? Because your car was broken into? Be angry, sure. Being robbed sucks. But come on. Just ridiculous to say something like this.”

Others felt it was Seth whose comments were out of touch. “Seth’s right. It’s no big deal,” one user wrote. “Just have the valet bring around your other car and text your assistant to have the first one detailed.”

@CathyYoung63 Seth’s right. It’s no big deal. Just have the valet bring around your other car and text your assistant to have the first one detailed.


@JohnBoudet / Via Twitter: @JohnBoudet

“Imagine not being rich and someone breaking into your car,” another added. “Then imagine celebrities saying it’s not a big deal.”

@Sethrogen @Casey imagine not being rich and someone breaking into your car. then imagine celebrities saying it’s not a Big Deal.


@Keexzus / Via Twitter: @Keexzus

Seth’s net worth is estimated to be roughly $80 million. Casey’s, while not quite as high, is also enormous at roughly $16 million.

Seth seemed unfazed by the internet criticism. “A lot of people come at me and talk shit on Twitter hoping I’ll engage with them publicly and give them attention, but instead I DM them and tell them to go fuck themselves privately,” he tweeted later. “It’s a lot more fun.”


Rich Fury / Getty Images for CTAOP

Casey and Seth’s dispute comes amid rising auto thefts throughout LA since the pandemic began last year. Two months ago, Police Chief Michael Moore said incident rates are up almost 50% in 2021 compared to 2019, according to FOX-11.

