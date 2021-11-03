Serena Williams Rocks Feathered Dress At Gucci Love Parade Show – Hollywood Life

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has stunned in a black and white feathered dress at the star-studded Gucci show in Los Angeles.

Serena Williams was a vision when she stepped out at the Gucci Love Parade show at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on November 2. The world class athlete, 40, opted for a gown which featured a black skirt, a low-cut white top, and feathered sleeve detailing. She paired the ‘fit with towering black pumps and a delicate silver necklace, as she styled her highlighted tresses in loose waves.

The Gucci Love Parade show was a seriously star-studded affair! Other A-listers in attendance included Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Vanessa Bryant, Dakota Johnson and even Miley Cyrus, who stunned in a feathered skirt. The fashion show took place on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles and was a celebration of the fashion house’s 100th anniversary. It also marked the brand’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele’s, second collection with Gucci.

When Serena isn’t stunning on the red carpet, she’s spending quality time with her daughter Olympia Ohanian and husband, Alexis Ohanian. Serena recently posted a pic of herself and Alexis kissing Olympia — and she looked totally unbothered. “I could not pick just one pic to encapsulate our love for one another,” Serena captioned the pic, adding a heart emoji. In the first pic, Olympia’s A-list mom planted a sweet kiss on her cheek.

However, it was the very last snapshot, which features both Serena and Alexis giving their daughter a smooth on either cheek, that caught the attention of fans as she was serving some major side eye. Serena and her Reddit founder beau, who said their ‘I do’s in 2017, welcomed baby Olympia in September of that year. When she was just 12 months old, the tennis star and her daughter both appeared on the cover of Vogue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner opened up about all things motherhood and marriage, revealing that she would prefer for her daughter not to follow in her footsteps as a pro tennis player.

“I would hate her to have to deal with comparisons or expectations,” Serena explained. “It’s so much work, and I’ve given up so much. I don’t regret it, but it’s like Sliding Doors: Go through a different door and lead a different life. I’d like her to have a normal life. I didn’t have that.”