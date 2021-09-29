Serena Williams Not Satisfied with Daughter Olympia’s Make-Up Skills – Hollywood Life

Serena Williams isn’t shy about being a teacher to her daughter, Olympia, both on-and-off the tennis courts – including in the makeup chair!

Chef. Piano player. Future tennis star. And now, makeup artist extraordinaire! There’s nothing Alexis Olympia can’t do! Tennis legend Serena Williams‘ four-year old daughter Olympia is once again trying her hand at a new business venture as the official makeup artist of her famous mother. Well, kind of. The darling little girl was captured helping mommy with her makeup on Wednesday September 29 and it’s, well…see for yourself!

In a video Serena posted to her Instagram account, the preschooler is seen brushing the side of Serena’s face with tons of white powder, probably a translucent powder to keep the superstar looking shine free. This happens as Serena gives us a little bit of side eye, totally unaware that she’s in the hands of a makeup artist legend. As any great artiste, Olympia likes to do things her way. So, working backward from the translucent powder – which is usually applied last in a normal, boring makeup routine – Olympia then lightly dabs (or smacks?) Serena’s eyes with eyeshadow right on target.

Ever the patient mother, Serena asks if Olympia is done and her mini-me puts on the final touches: a sprinkle of foundation powder here, a little blush on the cheek there and a touch of lipstick to seal it all off. All done masterfully, of course. Guessing by the caption Serena added,”Make up artist position open. DM resumes,” she probably wasn’t totally satisfied with the results, but the good news is that Olympia can keep her job as number one daughter.

Hard to believe Olympia is growing up so fast! It feels like just yesterday when the celebrity kid was born on September 1, 2017 to parents Serena and Alexis Ohanian, founder and former CEO of popular social news site and discussion board, Reddit. Since then we’ve seen Olympia be as adventurous as her parents, whether it’s through her cutting-edge fashion sense like mom or being a thrill-seeking daredevil like her dad.

Olympia has even started to take up after Serena on the tennis court as seen in lessons the Olympic Gold Medalist has given her daughter and posted to social media. So if you think Olympia’s got too much on her plate already to tackle yet another area of expertise, think again! This girl’s going places.