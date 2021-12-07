Serena Williams’ Daughter Curls Up In Her Lap While Getting Makeup On – Hollywood Life

The tennis star had a sweet moment with her little girl, as Alexis cuddled up to her mama for some sweet photos.

Nothing’s stronger than a mother’s love! Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia, whose full-name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., had a sweet moment together on Tuesday December 7, as the grand slam champion got dolled up. Serena, 40, cradled her four-year-old mini-me, while hair and makeup artists helped her get ready. The series of photos sweetly showed Olympia showing some love for her mom, even if she was in the middle of getting her makeup done.

It looked like Olympia had been playing dress-up, and she looked adorable in a Snow White dress, as she cuddled up to her mama. Serena looked like she was also comfy, as she wore a red sweater with a blue and black pattern all across it. She also accessorized with a gold watch and a few dangling earrings. Although it looked like Olympia couldn’t resist reaching for and playing with some of her mom’s jewelry. As Serena had a few people styling her hair and makeup, she lovingly looked at her little girl, who was all smiles in her mother’s arms.

Olympia is Serena’s only child, and the Olympic gold medalist shares her with her husband, internet entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, 38. It’s clear that Serena and her daughter share a special bond, and the world-class athlete has shared plenty of photos of the two of them bonding. Olympia really was her mom’s mini-me on December 1, when Serena shared a series of photos of herself in yellow cheetah-print pajamas, and her daughter had her own set to match. It was super adorable, but it wasn’t the only time that the tennis star has matched with her daughter. While they vacationed in September, Serena posted an adorable photo of the two leaping on the beach, while wearing matching bathing suits.

Olympia also shares a close bond with her dad. The Reddit co-founder shared a cute photo of him and his daughter snorkeling together, while they were on vacation in November. The two seem to love going on adventures together, as Alexis brought Olympia on a morning walk in May.