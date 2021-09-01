Serena Williams Crop Top & Skirt While Resting – Photos – Hollywood Life

Serena Williams is resting after dropping out of the US Open but that hasn’t stopped the tennis star from looking fabulous.

Is there anything Serena Williams, 39, can’t do? The tennis star looked gorgeous as she lounged in her backyard wearing a gray geometric patterned Nike sports bra with a high-waisted sheer black pleated midi skirt and black suede Stuart Weitzman heeled booties. Serena posted a slideshow of photos of herself with the caption, “Resting and healing, but make it fashion @stuartweitzman.”

Serena officially announced that she was dropping out of the US Open on August 25 via Instagram. She posted a statement, “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have deiced to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring. “New York City is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar.”

Although Serena won’t be hitting the courts, we can expect to see a lot of her, especially because she just launched her latest Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) collection with Nike, which is set to hit stores in September 2021.

Speaking about the collaboration, she said, “Sport might be one of the most diverse communities we have in this world. And the best version of sport is always the one that’s open to everyone. Sport inspires me, and I hope to inspire others through it too. With Nike, I’m bringing my love for sport and design together, working to build more inclusive, equitable communities in both while inspiring new generations to fall in love with sport and pursue their dreams.”