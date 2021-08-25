Serena Williams Announces That She Is Withdrawing From The U.S. Open To Completely Recover From A Torn Hamstring 

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

It looks like Serena Williams has to, unfortunately, withdraw from yet another tournament. On Wednesday, the tennis legend released a statement announcing that she will not be competing in the U.S. Open this year.

She said in a statement, “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring. New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon.”

Serena joins the list of star-studded players that unfortunately had to withdraw from the U.S. Open this year. ESPN reports that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also withdrew from this year’s tournament. Making it the first time that all three haven’t competed in the tournament since 1997.

As we previously reported, back in June Serena Williams withdrew from Wimbledon after suffering an injury mid-competition. She received a standing ovation from the crowd as she became emotional while walking off of the court due to her injury.

At that time she said, “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on – and off – the court meant the world to me.”

We are wishing Serena a speedy recovery.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

