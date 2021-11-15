Serena Williams And Her Daughter Latest Matching Moment

Serena appeared on the event’s red carpet wearing a sparkly black bodysuit, with bicep-length gloves and a thigh cutout to complete the look. As you’ll notice, it was a showstopper.
The superstar athlete’s family members posed alongside her at the recent screening. It was fitting, since King Richard centers around Serena and Venus Williams’ father and coach, Richard Williams, who launched their iconic careers.
Will Smith stars in the film’s titular role, and co-produced the project as well. His performance has already received rave reviews from movie critics.
As exciting as it was to see Serena and Venus side-by-side on the red carpet, I’d like to turn our attention to another Williams relative and premiere attendee: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Serena’s daughter, who without a doubt won the evening in an ensemble that matched her mom’s outfit.
Serena shares Olympia with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who was at the premiere too.
Anyway, Olympia is four years old, and also maybe my new idol. Look at her mirroring Serena’s hand-on-hip stance like an absolute pro.
Did I mention Olympia is four years old? You can scroll through more of her and Serena’s heartwarming mother-daughter matching moments here.