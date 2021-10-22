Serbia Vows to Boost Gold Reserves as China’s Zijin Opens Mine

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Serbia plans to boost its gold reserves from an already record-high 37 tons to prepare for challenges such as the energy crisis rattling Europe, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The National Bank of Serbia may buy gold at the “most favorable prices” from the local units of China-based Zijin Mining Group, Vucic said at the opening of the company’s new Cukaru Peki high-grade copper and gold mine.

Central bank Governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic, a close ally of Vucic who also attended the event, said in August that reserves may reach 50 tons in 2022.