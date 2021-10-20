September 2021 Quarter Report | Financial Post

Article content Table 1: Operating and Financial Summary PERFORMANCE INDICATOR UNIT MARCH 2021 QUARTER JUNE 2021 QUARTER JUNE 2021 HALF YEAR SEPTEMBER 2021 QUARTER CALENDAR 2021 YEAR TO DATE Gold recovered Ounces 88,458 102,788 191,246 112,786 304,032 Gold poured Ounces 86,042 105,468 191,510 110,535 302,044 Production Cost1 US$/ounce 852 921 894 857 880 All-In Site Cost (AISC)1 US$/ounce 999 1,047 1,030 966 1,003 Gold sales Ounces 87,215 106,899 194,114 107,650 301,764 Average sales price1 US$/ounce 1,628 1,652 1,642 1,655 1,647 Notional Cashflow1 US$ million 41.2 62.1 103.3 77.8 181.2 Notes: 1. Includes Yaouré data from 31 March 2021 following declaration of Commercial Production. Group gold production and AISC market guidance remain unchanged for the December 2021 half year at 225,000 to 255,000 ounces at an ASIC of US$925 to US$1,025 per ounce.

for the December 2021 half year at 225,000 to 255,000 ounces at an ASIC of US$925 to US$1,025 per ounce. At 30 September 2021, available cash and bullion on hand of US$196.2 million and debt of US$100.0 million, giving a net cash position of US$96.2 million , US$40.1 million more than at the end of last quarter.

million and debt of US$100.0 million, giving a net cash position of , than at the end of last quarter. Exploration programmes on the Nkosuo prospect near Edikan and the CMA Underground prospect at Yaouré returned excellent drill results confirming the potential for strong organic growth of the Group’s inventory of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at each mine.

confirming the potential for strong of the Group’s inventory of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at each mine. Perseus has continued to strengthen its strong sustainability performance relative to our safety, social and environmental objectives and targets. The fully documented results as well as our approach to maintaining a sustainable business is contained in our third consolidated Sustainability Report covering the period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.

Article content OPERATIONS GROUP PRODUCTION, COSTS AND NOTIONAL CASHFLOW Perseus’s three operating gold mines, Yaouré and Sissingué in Côte d’Ivoire, and Edikan in Ghana have combined to produce a total of 112,786 ounces of gold in the September 2021 quarter, 10% more than in the prior quarter and 28% more than in the March 2021 quarter. The weighted average production costs at the operations were US$857 per ounce, while a weighted average AISC of US$966 per ounce of gold was recorded by the Group during the quarter. These costs were 7% and 8% respectively lower than comparative costs incurred in the previous quarter. Table 2: Cost and Production Summary by Mine MINE TOTAL GOLD PRODUCED (OUNCES) ALL-IN SITE COST (US$/OUNCE) MARCH 2021

QUARTER JUNE 2021

QUARTER SEPTEMBER 2021

QUARTER MARCH 2021

QUARTER JUNE 2021

QUARTER SEPTEMBER 2021

QUARTER Yaouré1 22,095 37,343 64,558 – 1,036 671 Sissingué 25,539 23,224 16,067 675 676 931 Edikan 40,824 42,221 32,161 1,202 1,217 1,574 Perseus Group1 88,458 102,788 112,786 999 1,047 966

Article content Gold sales from all three operations totalled 107,650 ounces, 1% more than last quarter. The weighted average gold price realised from sales of gold during the quarter was US$1,655 per ounce, slightly more than the price received in the June 2021 quarter. Perseus’s average cash margin for the September 2021 quarter was US$689 per ounce, US$84 per ounce or 15% more than that achieved during the June 2021 quarter. Notional operating cashflow from operations was US$77.8 million, US$15.7 million or 26% more than that generated in the prior period, driven by quarter-on-quarter production growth of 10% derived largely from the strong production performance at Yaouré, combined with a commensurate decline in AISC at that mine.

Article content Table 3: Realised Gold Price and Notional Cash Flow by Mine MINE REALISED GOLD PRICE

(US$ PER OUNCE) NOTIONAL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

(US$ MILLION) MARCH 2021

QUARTER JUNE 2021

QUARTER SEPTEMBER 2021

QUARTER MARCH 2021

QUARTER JUNE 2021

QUARTER SEPTEMBER 2021

QUARTER Yaouré1 – 1,684 1,690 – 24.2 65.8 Sissingué 1,693 1,637 1,624 26.0 20.5 11.1 Edikan 1,574 1,628 1,602 15.2 17.4 0.9 Perseus Group1 1,628 1,652 1,655 41.2 62.1 77.8 Notes: 1. All costs and sales associated with gold produced at Yaouré in the March 2021 quarter are excluded from the Group’s reported combined AISC, sales price, cash margin and notional operating cash flow, as these were capitalised in accordance with IFRS until declaration of Commercial Production at Yaouré on 31 March 2021.

Article content Production and cost guidance for the December 2021 Half Year and 2021 Calendar Year remain unchanged as follows: Table 4: Production and Cost Guidance PARAMETER UNITS JUNE 2021 HALF YEAR

(ACTUAL) DECEMBER 2021 HALF YEAR

(FORECAST) 2021 CALENDAR YEAR

(FORECAST) Yaouré Gold Mine Production Ounces 59,438 130,000 – 140,000 189,438 – 199,438 All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 1,036 675 – 775 790 – 850 Sissingué Gold Mine Production Ounces 48,763 25,000 – 35,000 73,763 – 83,763 All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 715 950 – 1,070 825 – 885 Edikan Gold Mine Production Ounces 83,045 70,000 – 80,000 153,046 – 163,046 All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 1,213 1,350 – 1,450 1,270 – 1,330 PERSEUS GROUP Production Ounces 191,246 225,000 – 255,000 416,247 – 446,247 All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 1,030 925 – 1,025 975 – 1,035

Article content YAOURÉ GOLD MINE, CÔTE D’IVOIRE During the quarter, Yaouré increased its quarterly gold production by 73% to 64,558 ounces of gold at a production cost of US$572 per ounce and an AISC of US$671 per ounce, the latter 35% less than the prior quarter. The weighted average sales price of the 60,055 ounces of gold sold during the quarter was US$1,690 per ounce, giving rise to a cash margin of US$1,019 per ounce. Notional cashflow generated from the Yaouré operations amounted to US$65.8 million for the quarter, US$41.6 million more than the June 2021 quarter. Refer to Table 5 below for details of operating and financial parameters. Yaouré’s excellent result was achieved despite an unusually high 715 millimetres of rain that fell on the Yaouré site during the quarter, periodically disrupting the mining schedule and access to high grade ore. Several mechanical failures during the quarter also required urgent maintenance and temporarily disrupted crushing and grinding operations for short periods. Notwithstanding these challenges and greatly assisted by the availability of higher-grade fresh ore from the CMA pit and materially better than expected gold recovery rates, production levels were maintained close to targets and well in line with Half Year production guidance.

Article content The rise in unit mining costs during the quarter was largely a function of a larger proportion of the mined material requiring drilling and blasting as well as the reduced tonnes of material mined due to the wet weather. Unit processing costs were higher due to higher maintenance costs due to mechanical failures, higher grinding costs due to an increase in the proportion of fresh ore in the feed and slightly higher power costs due to running the newly commissioned standby power generators for short periods of time offsetting the impact of an increase in tonnes of ore processed. AISCs at US$671 per ounce were 35% lower than the AISC recorded in the prior period. This was largely driven by the 73% quarter-on-quarter increase in gold production off-set to an extent by increases in unit mining and processing costs as described above.

Article content Table 5: Yaouré Quarterly Performance PARAMETER UNIT MARCH 2021 QUARTER JUNE 2021 QUARTER JUNE 2021 HALF YEAR SEPTEMBER 2021 QUARTER 2021 CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE Gold Production & Sales Total material mined Tonnes 8,816,630 8,162,858 16,979,488 6,340,478 23,319,966 Total ore mined Tonnes 163,476 496,144 659,620 1,070,285 1,729,905 Average ore grade g/t gold 0.82 1.37 1.23 2.07 1.75 Strip ratio t:t 52.9 15.45 24.74 4.92 12.48 Ore milled Tonnes 624,827 837,350 1,462,177 913,530 2,375,707 Milled head grade g/t gold 1.27 1.51 1.4 2.37 1.77 Gold recovery % 86.8 92.09 90.01 92.7 91.6 Gold produced ounces 22,095 37,343 59,438 64,558 123,996 Gold sales2 ounces 11,918 42,264 54,182 60,055 114,237 Average sales price1 US$/ounce – 1,684 1,692 1,690 1,691 Unit Production Costs1 Mining cost US$/t mined – 2.71 2.71 2.95 2.82 Processing cost US$/t milled – 9.90 9.90 13.74 11.90 G & A cost US$M/month – 1.70 1.70 1.89 1.80 All-In Site Cost1 – Production cost US$/ounce – 951 951 572 711 Royalties US$/ounce – 83 83 85 84 Sub-total US$/ounce – 1,033 1,033 657 795 Sustaining capital US$/ounce – 3 3 14 10 Total All-In Site Cost3 US$/ounce – 1,036 1,036 671 805 Notional Cash Flow from Operations1 – Cash Margin US$/ounce – 648 648 1,019 883 Notional Cash Flow US$M – 24.2 24.2 65.8 109.5

Article content Notes: 1. Includes Yaouré data from declaration of Commercial Production on 31 March 2021.

2. Gold sales are recognised in Perseus’s accounts when gold is delivered to the customer from Perseus’s metal account.

3. Included in the AISC for the quarter is US$1.04 million of costs relating to excess waste stripping. When reporting cost of sales, in line with accepted practice under IFRS, this cost will be capitalised and the costs amortised over the remainder of the relevant pit life. MINERAL RESOURCE TO MILL RECONCILIATION The reconciliation of processed ore tonnes, grade and contained gold relative to the Yaouré Mineral Resource block model during the quarter, last six and nine-month periods are shown in Table 6 . During the last three months, 8% more ore tonnes at 6% lower grade have been produced compared to the Mineral Resource model. Over each of the last six and nine-month periods of operation, Yaouré has produced slightly more metal than predicted by the Mineral Resource model. The performance of the Yaouré Mineral Resource model to date is considered satisfactory.

Article content Table 6: Yaouré Block Model to Mill Reconciliation PARAMETER BLOCK MODEL TO MILL CORRELATION FACTOR 3 MONTHS 6 MONTHS 9 MONTHS Tonnes of Ore 1.08 1.12 1.04 Head Grade 0.94 0.98 1.01 Contained Gold 1.02 1.09 1.05 SISSINGUÉ GOLD MINE, CÔTE D’IVOIRE During the quarter, and slightly ahead of expectations, 16,067 ounces of gold were produced at Sissingué at a production cost of US$830 per ounce and an AISC of US$ 931 per ounce. The weighted average sales price of the 18,250 ounces of gold sold during the quarter was US$1,624 per ounce, giving rise to a cash margin of US$693 per ounce. Notional cashflow generated from the Sissingué operations amounted to US$11.1 million for the quarter, US$9.4 million less than in the prior quarter largely due to the planned reduction in head grade leading to an increase in AISC and a 31% decrease in gold production during the period as well as a marginally lower realised gold price. (Refer to Table 7 below).

Article content The overall result for the quarter, while less than that achieved in the June 2021 quarter, was very much in line with Perseus’s forecasts and was achieved regardless of the unusually high 788 millimetres of rain that fell on the site during the period. Runtime and head grade were both better than expected while the throughput rate and the gold recovery rate were both marginally below targets. Unit production costs for the quarter at US$830 per ounce were 32% higher than in the prior period mirroring the 31% decrease in gold production during the period. The rise in unit mining costs was largely a function of reduced tonnes of material mined due to very wet weather during the quarter and also deepening of the pits. The modest rise in unit processing costs was lower than might have been expected given that tonnes of ore processed during the quarter decreased by 8% due to weather delays and changes in the blend of ore fed to the mill.

Article content AISCs at US$931 per ounce were 23% higher than the AISC recorded in the prior period. As noted above, production fell by 31% during the quarter and accounted for most of the increase which was offset to a degree by lower royalty charges and also lower sustaining capital costs. MINERAL RESOURCE TO MILL RECONCILIATION The reconciliation of processed ore tonnes, grade and contained ounces relative to the Sissingué Mineral Resource block model on which mine plans are based is shown in Table 8 . During the last three months, grade control has predicted less tonnes (18%) with a similar grade (2%) resulting in less ounces (19%) when compared to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Other reconciliation factors remain stable (F2 to F4), indicating the Mineral Resource estimate is currently underperforming in tonnage. This trend is being monitored to determine if the decrease is due to smaller volumes being mined and accuracy of end-of-month surveys due to rainwater prohibiting access. Over the last six and 12-month periods, Sissingué has produced more metal than predicted by the Mineral Resource model, primarily because of grade control outlining increased tonnages of ore. Perseus regards the overall outperformance as being within normal industry standards but continue to monitor trends.

Article content UPDATED LIFE OF MINE PLAN FOR the SISSINGUÉ PRECINCT An updated Life of Mine Plan for the Sissingué Precinct that models ore being mined at each of the Sissingué, Fimbiasso and Bagoé Mining Leases, and trucked to the Sissingué plant for processing, is being prepared and will be published when finalised. Based on preliminary numbers it appears likely that the life of the Sissingué operation can be extended by several years. Current work is focussing on the sequencing of mining to optimise the return on the investment of capital required to access the new mining areas. Table 7: Sissingué Quarterly Performance PARAMETER UNIT MARCH 2021

QUARTER JUNE 2020

QUARTER JUNE 2021

HALF YEAR SEPTEMBER 2021

QUARTER 2021 CALENDAR

YEAR TO DATE Gold Production & Sales Total material mined Tonnes 1,047,159 690,977 1,738,136 395,727 2,133,863 Total ore mined Tonnes 515,902 335,650 851,552 162,912 1,014,464 Average ore grade g/t gold 2.34 1.80 2.13 1.52 2.03 Strip ratio t:t 1.0 1.1 1.0 1.43 1.10 Ore milled Tonnes 269,373 327,043 596,416 299,757 896,173 Milled head grade g/t gold 3.13 2.42 2.70 1.91 2.44 Gold recovery % 93.7 91.4 92.6 87.1 91.2 Gold produced ounces 25,539 23,224 48,763 16,067 64,830 Gold sales1 ounces 33,847 21,672 55,519 18,250 73,769 Average sales price US$/ounce 1,693 1,637 1,670 1,624 1,659 Unit Costs Mining cost US$/t mined 5.40 7.30 6.20 9.62 6.83 Processing cost US$/t milled 18.61 19.00 18.8 19.4 19.00 G & A cost US$M/month 0.99 1.10 1.05 1.24 1.11 All-In Site Costs Production cost US$/ounce 533 628 580 830 642 Royalties US$/ounce 102 114 107 94 104 Sub-total US$/ounce 635 742 687 924 746 Sustaining capital US$/ounce 40 12 28 7 23 Total All-In Site Cost US$/ounce 675 754 715 931 769 Notional Cash Flow from Operations Cash Margin US$/ounce 1,018 883 956 693 890 Notional Cash Flow US$M 26.0 20.5 46.6 11.1 57.7

Article content Notes: 1. Gold sales are recognised in Perseus’s accounts when gold is delivered to the customer from Perseus’s metal account. Table 8: Sissingué Block Model to Mill Reconciliation PARAMETER BLOCK MODEL TO MILL CORRELATION FACTOR 3 MONTHS 6 MONTHS 1 YEAR Tonnes of Ore 0.82 0.97 1.13 Head Grade 0.98 1.03 0.98 Contained Gold 0.81 1.00 1.11 BAGOÉ MINING LEASE Work by consultants (CECAF), on preparing an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the Bagoé exploration permit area advanced during the quarter. Once completed, this document together with the recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study of an operation involving mining and trucking of ore from three satellite deposits located on the Bagoé exploration permit to the Sissingué process plant, will be lodged with the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, along with an application for the granting of the Bagoé Mining Lease.

Article content EDIKAN GOLD MINE, GHANA In the September 2021 quarter, Perseus produced 32,161 ounces of gold at Edikan (24% less than in the June quarter) at a production cost of US$1,445 per ounce and an AISC of US$1,574 per ounce. Gold sales of 29,345 ounces were 32% less than in the prior quarter, at a weighted average realised gold price of US$1,602 per ounce. This generated a cash margin of US$28 per ounce, and notional cashflow of US$0.9 million, US$16.5 million less than in the prior period. In short, this was a substandard performance by the Edikan mine relative to expectations. This performance was driven principally by the grade of the ore that was processed by the mill during the quarter. All other key operating parameters including mill run time, throughput rate, quantity of ore milled and recovery were in line with forecasts. Ore from the AG pit, ROM and heap leach stockpiles and a small amount of material mined from the remnants of the Stage 2 Fetish pit were blended in varying proportions, dependent on availability and fed to the mill.

Article content The head grade of ore fed to the mill during the quarter averaged 0.72 g/t gold which was well below the average grade of prior quarters. This reduced head grade was caused by several factors, including poor equipment availability by the mining contractor generating a shortfall in availability of fresh ore from the AG pit for processing, creating the need for mill feed to be supplemented by low grade ore drawn from the ROM stockpile. Compounding this problem, the grade of the fresh ore mined that was mined from the AG Pit, did not reconcile well with the block model and poor mining practices in the AG pit resulted in excessive mining dilution for a brief period. Each of these matters has been addressed and this remedial action is expected to result in a significant improvement in operating performance at Edikan in coming quarters.

Article content Production costs for the quarter at US$1,445 per ounce were 37% higher than the previous quarter reflecting 24% less gold production in the period as well as increase G&A costs. Unit mining costs at US$3.36 per tonne were 2% higher than the prior period, with 3% more tonnes mined in this period. Unit processing costs at $8.56 per tonne were 5% less than the prior period, driven by a 3% increase in tonnes of ore milled. G&A costs at US$1.78 million per month were 29% higher than the G&A costs incurred in the preceding quarter resulting from the timing of specific charges. The quarterly AISC at US$1,574 per ounce was US$357 per ounce or 29% higher than the prior quarter driven mainly by higher production costs as noted above, plus slightly higher royalties resulting from the timing of royalty payments, adding US$7 per ounce increase in AISC, partially offset by a significant reduction in sustaining capital (US$32 per ounce compared to US$69 per ounce).

Article content Table 9 summarises the key performance statistics at Edikan during the quarter as well as in prior periods. Table 9: Edikan Quarterly Performance PARAMETER UNIT MARCH 2021

QUARTER JUNE 2020

QUARTER JUNE 2021

HALF YEAR SEPTEMBER 2021

QUARTER 2021 CALENDAR

YEAR TO DATE Gold Production & Sales Total material mined Tonnes 7,266,051 7,563,884 14,829,935 7,823,678 22,653,613 Total ore mined Tonnes 887,650 1,081,133 1,968,783 788,612 2,757,395 Average ore grade g/t gold 1.06 1.10 1.08 0.92 1.03 Strip ratio t:t 7.2 6.00 6.5 8.9 7.2 Ore milled Tonnes 1,595,443 1,684,992 3,280,435 1,731,146 5,011,581 Milled head grade g/t gold 0.95 0.92 0.93 0.72 0.86 Gold recovery % 85.1 85.0 85.0 80.2 83.6 Gold produced ounces 40,824 42,221 83,045 32,161 115,206 Gold sales1 ounces 41,450 42,962 84,412 29,345 113,757 Average sales price US$/ounce 1,574 1,628 1602 1,602 1,602 Unit Costs Mining cost US$/t mined 3.10 3.30 3.22 3.36 3.27 Processing cost US$/t milled 10.20 9.00 9.60 8.56 9.24 G & A cost US$M/month 1.36 1.38 1.39 1.78 1.52 All-In Site Costs Production cost US$/ounce 1,051 1,057 1,054 1,445 1,163 Royalties US$/ounce 121 91 106 98 104 Sub-total US$/ounce 1,172 1,148 1,160 1,543 1,267 Sustaining capital US$/ounce 30 69 53 32 44 Total All-In Site Cost2 US$/ounce 1,202 1,217 1,213 1,574 1,311 Cash Margin US$/ounce 372 411 389 28 291 Notional Cash Flow US$M 15.2 17.4 32.6 0.9 33.5

Article content Notes: 1. Gold sales are recognised in Perseus’ accounts when gold is delivered to the customer from Perseus’ metal account.

2. Included in the AISC for the quarter is US$8.56 million of costs relating to excess waste stripping. When reporting cost of sales, in line with accepted practice under IFRS, this cost will be capitalised and the costs amortised over the remainder of the relevant pit life. MINERAL RESOURCE TO MILL RECONCILIATION Reconciliation of processed tonnes and grade of ore relative to the Mineral Resource block models for Edikan’s Fetish and AG pit indicated a continuation of the deteriorating performance of the Resource model recorded in prior periods. The reconciliation figures for the three, six, and twelve-month periods to 30 September are shown in Table 10 below.

Article content Table 10: Edikan Block Model to Mill Reconciliation PARAMETER BLOCK MODEL TO MILL CORRELATION FACTOR 3 MONTHS 6 MONTHS 1 YEAR Tonnes of Ore 0.78 0.87 0.89 Head Grade 0.81 0.84 0.87 Contained Gold 0.63 0.73 0.77 The key drivers of the poor reconciliation are largely understood, and changes are in the process of being implemented to address the issues going forward. SUSTAINABILITY COVID UPDATE In response to a third wave of COVID -19 that spread in West Africa during the quarter, Perseus continued to update its COVID-19 critical controls, with focus on keeping our people safe and well, maintaining safe and stable operations and supporting our host governments and local communities. Although around 130 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded across our operations since the commencement of the pandemic, no cases have led to serious illness and our controls have been effective in limiting the spread in our workforce.

Article content During the quarter, we experienced 66 new cases of COVID-19, with over half of the cases occurring at Edikan with the remaining cases spread evenly across Sissingué and Yaouré. Case occurrence at Edikan reduced as the quarter progressed following several vaccination campaigns, with around 74 per cent of employees and contractors at the site now partially or fully vaccinated. Vaccination campaigns also progressed at Sissingué, with 25 per cent of employees and contractors now partially or fully vaccinated. Efforts continue to improve vaccination rates at Yaouré which remain low. In the coming quarter we will continue to pursue vaccination for our employees and contractors as vaccines become available under government programs.

Article content SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE During the quarter, Perseus continued to strengthen its sustainability governance by: Releasing our third consolidated sustainability report, for the period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021, aligning our Sustainability Report with our Annual and Financial Reporting cycle. This has further embedded our integrated approach to financial, operational and sustainability performance.

Broadening our reported sustainability metrics in our FY2022 business performance scorecards (linked to executive remuneration) beyond safety to also include social and environmental metrics.

Completing external assurance of our FY2021 sustainability data and advancing our alignment with the World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles, starting with a review of our health, safety and social risks and their control and governance.

Developing our three-year sustainability strategic plan to strengthen our financial value and grow our social value by actively supporting the countries in which we operate to advance their progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Article content SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE This quarter, Perseus continued our strong sustainability performance relative to our social and environmental objectives and targets, as shown below in Table 11 and summarised as follows: Safety: Our record of zero fatalities across the operations was maintained.

Our record of zero fatalities across the operations was maintained. Social: Perseus’s economic contribution to our host countries of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire of around US$125million (70% of revenue), included approximately US$100 million paid to local suppliers, US$11 million paid as salaries and wages to local employees, US$15 million in payments to government as taxes, royalties and other payments, and US$430,000 in social investment. Local and national employment was maintained at 95% of our total direct workforce. Zero significant community issues occurred.

Environment: Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and water use per ounce of gold produced continued to decrease as production at Yaouré ramped up. A study was commenced to investigate the potential for wholly or partially replacing the diesel fired back-up generators at Yaouré with a longer-term power solution involving either the full or partial use of renewable energy sources including solar and or wind power. The study will also look at the benefits of partially replacing grid power with renewable energy sources. Zero environmental events, or tailings dam integrity issues occurred during the period.



Article content In achieving the above, the following key challenges to Sustainability of its business were encountered by Perseus during the quarter: Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rates (TRIFR) at each mine to the end of the September 2021 quarter were Edikan 1.89, Sissingué 0.5 and Yaouré 3.24 respectively. The Group Edikan and Yaouré results are currently falling short of their 2022 Financial Year TRIFR continuous improvement targets while Sissingué remains on track to achieve its targets.

Perseus and its contractors have experienced an increase in offsite road transport safety events during the quarter at each of Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré mines. Scoping and planning for a safety improvement program across the Group is in progress, with implementation scheduled to commence in late calendar year 2021.

Illegal mining activities on Perseus’s mining and exploration licence areas continues to present challenges for the Company in both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. The Company is continuing to work closely with relevant government authorities to control these activities that have proven to negatively impact both the environmental and social fabric of local communities.

Security risks at Sissingué and satellite exploration activity areas (Fimbiasso and Bagoé) are being closely monitored due to ongoing political and social unrest which has given rise to terrorist activities in Mali which lies immediately to the north of our Sissingué mine.