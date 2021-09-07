Sept. 7 is ‘Bitcoin Day’ in El Salvador as BTC becomes legal tender By Cointelegraph
It is Sept. 7, and El Salvador’s Law has officially come into effect three months after its parliament passed the historic vote. The Central American nation is now the first country to recognize Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender.
Tweeting earlier in the day, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele remarked “3 minutos para hacer historia — In 3 minutes, we make history.”
