With the holiday season right around the corner, it looks like Sephora has added a new service that will be beneficial to all of the beauty lovers out there.

According to CNN, the beauty retailer has launched a same-day delivery service that will be able to have orders out to customers as soon as two hours after the order is placed either through their website or through their app. There will be a delivery fee of $6.95 after selecting the delivery option. Not all products are offered in the option. However, customers will also be able to cancel their orders at least 15 minutes after it is placed.

The service will be offered in most of the major cities and suburban areas. It will be offered seven days a week, and all delivery orders have to be placed by 4 pm local time in order for them to be delivered.

Sephora already offers the option of curbside pick-up and in-store pick-up. Their main competitor Ulta also offers the same pick-up options. However, they recently started to expand their brand by launching their own sections in select Target locations.

Get your beauty in as little as two hours Pick up in store or curbside, or try Same-Day Delivery: https://t.co/wtLD5BstUf pic.twitter.com/1WvzwSOLaO — Sephora (@Sephora) October 15, 2021

As many of you may remember, the beauty retailer was under fire back in 2019 after SZA claimed an employee racially profiled her after she tried to buy some products from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand. That forced the company to try and find ways to handle racial bias within their stores. They also dedicated fifteen percent of their shelf space to black beauty brands.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Sephora Launches Same Day Delivery Service appeared first on The Shade Room.