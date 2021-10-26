Seoul court fines Samsung leader Lee for unlawful sedative use

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8
3/3
© Reuters. Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2/3

SEOUL (Reuters) – A Seoul court fined Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee 70 million won ($59,461.62) plus a fee for unlawful use of a controlled substance, Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

Seoul Central District Court fined Lee for being administered propofol, a sedative used in anaesthesia, multiple times between 2015-2020, Yonhap said.

Under South Korean law, the recipient of a controlled substance deemed to have been administered illegally is liable for prosecution, as well as those who administered the drug.

Lee has kept a low public profile since his parole in August from a bribery and embezzlement conviction in January. He remains on trial accused of stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud related to the $8 billion merger of two Samsung (KS:) firms in 2015.

($1 = 1,177.2300 won)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR