Sentenced ‘Bitcoin czar’ named among Pandora Papers By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has identified a major crypto criminal among those exposed to have funneled funds into shadowy tax havens in its “Pandora (OTC:) Papers.’

According to an Oct. 3 ICIJ document summarizing the organization’s findings from its Pandora Papers investigation, offshore assets belonging to a so-called “ czar sentenced for money laundering in connection with the largest cyberheist in history” were identified to be handled by one of the firms.