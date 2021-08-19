Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SKU-level data expert analyzes shifts from pre-pandemic behavior and priorities TORONTO — Sensibill, the leading provider of everyday financial tools and SKU-level insights, shares this month’s Barcode Report on consumer spend related to post-pandemic activity, leveraging item-level receipt data to uncover the deepest and most relevant insights into consumer spending. The Barcode Report transforms SKU-level data derived from receipts into consumable and actionable insights that organizations can leverage to better understand their customers’ spending habits and behaviors. Sensibill has amassed a database of transactions from 220,000 merchants worldwide, including 96% of the top 100 in the U.S. Of these merchants, the company has extracted more than 6 million unique SKUs across 32 different countries, developing more than 6,000 unique product categories. In this report, Sensibill analyzed millions of receipts from U.S. and Canadian consumers to determine consumers’ behavior and habits as the world reopens.