Senior U.S. military commander confirms 12 service members killed in Kabul attack By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, confirmed on Thursday that two suicide bombers assessed to be from Islamic State carried out an attack at Kabul’s airport that killed 12 U.S. troops and injured 15 others. He told a news briefing at the Pentagon that the bombing was followed by a gunfight and that, while the military is saddened by the deaths, evacuations from Afghanistan are continuing. He said about 1,000 U.S. citizens are estimated to still be in Afghanistan.