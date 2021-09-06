Senegalese locals left disillusioned by lack of progress on Akon City By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Senegalese locals left disillusioned by lack of progress on Akon City

While originally spruiked as a futuristic city inspired by the Marvel movie Black Panther that would emerge as a “beacon of innovation and human development” and bolster the West African and Senegalese economies by Akon in 2018, there are few signs of the city’s development beyond a ceremonial stone that was laid in a field near Mbodiene 12 months ago.

According to a report from Agence France-Press, the project has not progressed beyond the stone’s erection, with a small placard promoting Akon City having since fallen from its perch on top of the block.

Akon City ceremonial stone: AFP