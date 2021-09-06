Senegalese Locals Demand Answers on the Akon City Progress By CoinQuora

- Senegalese locals in doubt about Akon City.
- Many questions what Akon did with the $6bn raised for Akon city.
- 2030 is set as the completion date for Akon city.
Akon faced criticism a year after he announced the supposed “headquarters for all Africans” — a city that he says will be a crypto-powered economy. The world, Africa, and the people of Senegal have yet to see any progress beyond the ceremonial layering of stone. This is an event, which took place on August 31, 2020, at the 2,000 acres of land located in the village of Mbodiene.
#akoncity pic.twitter.com/IYbIjsd7HY
— AKON (@Akon) August 26, 2020
