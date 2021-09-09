Senegal starts clock on $550 million U.S. grant to boost power supply

Article content DAKAR — Senegal has completed reforms that will unlock a five-year grant of $550 million from the United States that will help build high-voltage power transmission lines and substations to boost access to electricity. The grant from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), the U.S. government’s main development fund, will enable Senegal to address critical problems in the power sector, Mahmoud Bah, acting chief executive officer of the MCC, told Reuters. It will be supplemented by $50 million from the government of the West African nation.

Article content Bah said ahead of a signing ceremony in the capital Dakar on Thursday that Senegal recently passed regulatory reforms which were conditional for it to start the clock and receive the funds. The country’s parliament passed a pair of bills in June that break the monopoly of the state power company and open up the electricity market to private investment. The reform will create an independent regulator and grant private firms access to power transmission and distribution networks. “There have been a series of laws that were passed and policies that were addressed and institutions that were set up. Those conditions are met today,” Bah said. Senegal, like most countries in sub-Saharan Africa, has seen rapid economic and population growth in recent years, with cities such as Dakar witnessing a construction boom, while critical infrastructure including power has lagged.