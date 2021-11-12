Seneca receives $500,000 grant to create more opportunities for students to study abroad

Funds will remove financial barriers for students looking to gain international experiences

Article content Toronto, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thanks to the new Global Skills Opportunity program, more than 150 Seneca students will have the opportunity to take their studies abroad in countries such as Thailand, Ecuador, Peru and Denmark. The $500,000 grant from Employment and Social Development Canada will allow Seneca to expand its faculty-led study abroad program, which gives students the opportunity to gain international experience connected to their academic programs.

Article content The Global Skills Opportunity program removes economic barriers to international study, and funds at Seneca will be targeted to students in financial need. “This much-needed funding will help cover the travel costs that exclude too many students from participating in international experiences,” said Keith Monrose, Executive Director, Seneca International. “We want the students travelling abroad to represent our diverse and vibrant population, not just those who can afford it.” Future international study opportunities at Seneca supported by the Global Skills Opportunity program will include veterinary technician students learning at animal rescue centres in Ecuador and fashion students travelling to Peru to discover Andean culture and understand challenges faced by local designers.