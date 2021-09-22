Senator Warren’s office confuses MakerDAO for failed 2016 project The DAO By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Senator Warren’s office confuses MakerDAO for failed 2016 project The DAO

Recent dialogue between MakerDAO developers and the office of anti-crypto Senator Elizabeth Warren has revealed a concerning lack of familiarity with the current decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

On Monday, a screenshot appearing to show a dialogue between members of the MakerDAO community discussing the conclusions from a recent meeting with the office of Senator Warren circulated on social media.