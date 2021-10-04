Senator Warren asks SEC to probe trading by Fed policymakers By Reuters

© Reuters. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., S



(Reuters) – Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate trading by top U.S. central bankers, including that of two Fed bank presidents who resigned after public outcry over their transactions.

In a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Warren also cited trading by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida in February 2020, shortly before Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued a warning about risks from the coronavirus and pledged a Fed response if needed.

“The reports of this financial activity by Fed officials raise serious questions about possible conflicts of interest and reveal a disregard for the public trust,” Warren wrote in the letter, released publicly. “If these trades were based on Fed officials’ knowledge of non-public, market moving information, they may have represented potentially illegal activity.”

An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.

The Fed launched its own review of ethics and trading rules last month after disclosures that Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren had traded real-estate securities and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan had traded millions of dollars of individual stocks last year even as the Fed undertook a rescue of the U.S. economy and financial markets with massive purchases of Treasuries and housing-backed bonds.

Both said they had followed the Fed’s trading rules.

Rosengren left his job last week, citing a kidney condition. Kaplan is due to leave on Friday.

Clarida’s trade, reported late on Friday by Bloomberg news, involved selling between $1 million and $5 million of a bond index and buying a similar amount of a stock index on Feb. 27, a day before Powell issued a statement calling out the “evolving” risks to the U.S. economy from the pandemic. The value of the stock index dropped sharply after the statement.

The Fed told Bloomberg that Clarida’s transactions were a “pre-planned” rebalancing and the selection of funds approved by the Board’s ethics official.

Warren last week called Powell a “dangerous man” and said she would oppose his reappointment because of what she sees as weakening of bank oversight under his tenure.