Senator pressures OCC nominee over missing Marxism thesis from Moscow Uni By Cointelegraph

Pat Toomey, a Republican member of the United States Senate Banking Committee, is attempting to pressure the nominee for the head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency into handing over her 1989 university honors thesis about Karl Marx.
The Biden administration formally nominated Kazakh-born attorney Saule Omarova — who has been characterized by critics as both anti-bank and anti-crypto — to head the financial regulator on Sept. 29. In vague echoes of McCarthyism, Toomey believes the thesis may show that Omarova has sympathies toward Marxist views.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.