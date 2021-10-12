Sen. Ted Cruz By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters.

United States Senator Ted Cruz believes that his country should be using to mine (BTC) instead of flaring it.

Speaking during Friday’s Texas Blockchain Summit, Senator Cruz asserted that Bitcoin mining can be used to monetize energy created through oil and gas extraction rather than burning it, arguing that there is “enormous opportunity for Bitcoin […] to capture that gas instead of wasting it.”